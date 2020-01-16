Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $959.75

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $959.75 and traded as low as $670.00. Burford Capital shares last traded at $671.50, with a volume of 436,809 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 736.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

