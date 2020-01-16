Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE:IFF traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 808,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,252. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

