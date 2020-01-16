Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $184.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

