Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.52. 3,673,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

