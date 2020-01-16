Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 9,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.