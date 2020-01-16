Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,176. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

