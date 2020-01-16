Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. 9,359,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,879. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.