Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 829,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,753,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

