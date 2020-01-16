BTU Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,986.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $6,986.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.05995225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

