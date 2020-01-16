BTC Lite (BTCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $30,836.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.05995225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

