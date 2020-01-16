Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) PT at C$26.33

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

TSE:VET opened at C$21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

