Brokerages Set Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $31.05

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 44.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 138.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 366,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tapestry by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,223. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

