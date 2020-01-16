Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Target Price at $64.33

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ABN Amro lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDS.A traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 3,497,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.