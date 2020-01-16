Brokerages Set Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Price Target at GBX 3,197

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get CRH alerts:

LON CRH traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,952 ($38.83). 1,399,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,008.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,797.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 2,107 ($27.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.