Brokerages Set Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

CFX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 596,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,886. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 679,665 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

