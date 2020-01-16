Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $119.32

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

