Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT at $29.44

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 345,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,326. Afya has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $639,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $10,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $8,782,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $10,256,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

