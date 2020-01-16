Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on QEP shares. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

