Brokerages Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter.

JOBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

JOBS traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $90.95. 2,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,971. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of 51job by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in 51job by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in 51job by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 51job by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

