Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.42. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

