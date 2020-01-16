Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Entegris posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entegris by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,166 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,967,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,576,000 after purchasing an additional 975,695 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Entegris by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 833,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 761,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Entegris has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

