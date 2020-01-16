Brokerages Anticipate Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 135,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 164,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 228,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

