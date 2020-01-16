Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $574.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $579.62 million and the lowest is $564.80 million. Bruker reported sales of $553.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 447,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,522. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. Bruker has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

