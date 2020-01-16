Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 131,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,770. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

