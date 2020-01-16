Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $248.72 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

