BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $40.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $613,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $47,825,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,424 shares of company stock worth $4,316,120.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

