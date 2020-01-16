Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.24

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $994,994.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bread has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

