Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.59

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.59 and traded as high as $224.00. Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 10,600 shares.

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.74.

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

