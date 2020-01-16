Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brady by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brady by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRC opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Brady has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

