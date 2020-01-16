BP (BP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BP (LON: BP):

1/14/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 590 ($7.76).

1/14/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – BP is now covered by analysts at Main First Bank AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 497.85 ($6.55). The stock had a trading volume of 30,398,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

