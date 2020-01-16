Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $254,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $41,422,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 4,997,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,757. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

