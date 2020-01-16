Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $138.94. 972,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $82.26 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.