Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,219. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $104.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

