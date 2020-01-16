Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 6,500 A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $803,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,319,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,539,000 after acquiring an additional 632,037 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

