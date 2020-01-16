Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 307 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $221,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

NYSE BA traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

