BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $613.41

BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $613.41 and traded as low as $606.00. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $607.00, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.17.

About BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BOSWELL J G CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSWELL J G CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.