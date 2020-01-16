Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.74-10.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS.

BSX traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.62.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

