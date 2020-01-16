Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.58 EPS.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,207. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.62.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

