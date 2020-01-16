BORA Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. BORA has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $9,664.00 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One BORA token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BORA

BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,112,500 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem

Buying and Selling BORA

BORA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

