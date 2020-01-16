BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,111.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $734,040.00 and $25,111.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,895,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,743,008 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.