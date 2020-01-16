Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 395

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

Boohoo Group stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 326.30 ($4.29). 2,721,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.88. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.09.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

