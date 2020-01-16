Boenning Scattergood Comments on Civista Bancshares Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CIVB stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,148,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.