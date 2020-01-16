Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0024

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $51.55 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $447,759.00 and $371,292.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.25 or 0.05946774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00116801 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.