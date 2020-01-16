Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $411,377.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.26 or 0.06045172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,369,136 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

