Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

In related news, insider Fisher Steven purchased 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,349.00. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

