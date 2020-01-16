Blue Protocol Price Down 44.5% This Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $176,275.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

