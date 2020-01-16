BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.19 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, Upbit and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

