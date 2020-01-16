Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $292,538.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.03567293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00193685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

