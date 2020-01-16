Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

