Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 271,388 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 236,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

